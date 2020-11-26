All-new BMW X5 M Competition launched in India --Check price, features and more

New Delhi: Luxury car manufacturer BMW India on Thursday launched the all-new BMW X5 M Competition at an ex showroom price of Rs 1.94 crore. BMW X5 M Competition is available across BMW dealerships in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

The all new BMW Competition features the latest-generation V8 engine with TwinPower Turbo technology with racetrack-proven cooling system. The engines produces peak power of 600 hp & peak torque of 750 Nm & the car can go from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.

The car has an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission which features Drivelogic shifting system. The car has M-specific adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers, active roll stabilization system and M Servotronic steering support and the car has an integrated braking system.

The car has a large front bumper air intake openings, roof and lower tailgate spoiler. The car features exclusive front 21" ‘M’ light-alloy wheels and 22" rear star-spoke style 809 ‘M’ Bi-color wheels.

The interior cockpit design is inspired from racetrack and the Cabin is designed in contemporary style.The integrated head rests on the M multifunction seats offer electric adjustments, head restraint height, thigh support, backrest and angle plus pneumatic lumbar support. Hands-free Comfort Access facilitates easy loading and unloading of luggage.

BMW X5 M Competition features 12.3 inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel’s buttons, voice control feature comes with optional BMW Gesture Control. BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation system and the BMW Virtual Assistant is offered as standard. The car also gets wireless charging & Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge.

The car has three modes, M Mode, Road and Sport. As far as safety is concerned, the car comes front, side and head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including ‘M’ Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function. As a part of standard package, Adaptive LED headlights, High Beam Assistant and Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant.

The all-new BMW X5 M Competition is available in metallic colors - Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Marina Bay Blue, Donnington Grey, Manhattan Green and Tornado Red. Optionally, BMW Individual colors are available in Tanzanite Blue and Ametrine.

Live TV

#mute

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW M is driven by a single-minded passion for creating authentic motorsport functionality with everyday usability. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition inherits this DNA and heralds a new dimension in Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment. It is a sublime mix of exclusive ‘M’ elements, an imposing thirst for forward progress, supreme power, captivating presence and ultra-modern interior that epitomizes luxury. The powerful V8 engine and an array of comfort and safety features promise a unique, sporty and exclusive driving experience. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition fulfills the highest customer expectations, not only for agility, dynamics and power but also the expression of individuality.”