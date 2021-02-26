हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BMW

BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler with powerful 1,170 cc engine launched in India

The new BMW R nineT will be available in Blackstorm Metallic/Brushed Aluminium, Option 719 Aluminium, Mineral White Metallic/Aurum and Night Black Matt/Aluminium Matt colors. While the new BMW R nineT Scrambler will be available in the following colors: Granite Gray Metallic, Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White, Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red and Kalamata Metallic Matt colours.

BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler with powerful 1,170 cc engine launched in India

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad India on Friday launched the new BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler in India. 

The new BMW R nineT will be available in Blackstorm Metallic/Brushed Aluminium, Option 719 Aluminium, Mineral White Metallic/Aurum and Night Black Matt/Aluminium Matt colors. While the new BMW R nineT Scrambler will be available in the following colors: Granite Gray Metallic, Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White, Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red and Kalamata Metallic Matt colours.

The ex-showroom prices of the BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler are as follows –

The new BMW R nineT: Rs 18.50 lakh

The new BMW R nineT Scrambler: Rs 16.75 lakh

The BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler boast of authentic design, powerful torque and unique, throaty sound. They have a powerful 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder four-stroke engine with DOHC cylinder head, four valves and two camshafts and shaft drive. With an output of 109 Hp at 7,520 rpm and a maximum torque of 119 Nm at 6,000 rpm, the engine is an ideal partner for dynamic riding pleasure. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 – 100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 200 km/hr.

The classic appearance is complemented by the newly designed circular instrument with analogue speedometer display and integrated indicator lights, housed in a high-quality metal casing and bearing the BMW logo. The models now have state-of-the-art LED headlamp including daytime running light.

The motorcycles feature two standard riding modes – ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ to suit individual rider preferences. In ‘Rain’ mode, a gentle throttle response combined with sensitive control of the Automatic Stability Control (ASC) ensures increased safety when accelerating in slippery road conditions such as on a wet road surface. In the ‘Road’ riding mode, the throttle response is balanced, and ASC control is geared towards dry and non-slip road conditions.

Secure deceleration is ensured by 4-piston brake calipers at the front, along with floating ABS Pro including Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and a new suspension strut with travel-dependent damping (WAD) now comes as standard. ABS Pro in combination with DBC increases safety when braking – at banking angles as well as in difficult situations. Standard features also include a new shock absorber with WAD, providing enhanced suspension comfort and convenient adjustment of the spring preload via a hand wheel.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BMWBMW IndiaBMW Motorcycles
Next
Story

BMW launches R nineT and R nineT Scrambler to India, check specs, features and price

Must Watch

PT18M4S

West Bengal: Who will listen to Kolkata's hand rickshaw pullers?