BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler with powerful 1,170 cc engine launched in India

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad India on Friday launched the new BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler in India.

The new BMW R nineT will be available in Blackstorm Metallic/Brushed Aluminium, Option 719 Aluminium, Mineral White Metallic/Aurum and Night Black Matt/Aluminium Matt colors. While the new BMW R nineT Scrambler will be available in the following colors: Granite Gray Metallic, Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White, Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red and Kalamata Metallic Matt colours.

The ex-showroom prices of the BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler are as follows –

The new BMW R nineT: Rs 18.50 lakh

The new BMW R nineT Scrambler: Rs 16.75 lakh

The BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler boast of authentic design, powerful torque and unique, throaty sound. They have a powerful 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder four-stroke engine with DOHC cylinder head, four valves and two camshafts and shaft drive. With an output of 109 Hp at 7,520 rpm and a maximum torque of 119 Nm at 6,000 rpm, the engine is an ideal partner for dynamic riding pleasure. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 – 100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 200 km/hr.

The classic appearance is complemented by the newly designed circular instrument with analogue speedometer display and integrated indicator lights, housed in a high-quality metal casing and bearing the BMW logo. The models now have state-of-the-art LED headlamp including daytime running light.

The motorcycles feature two standard riding modes – ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ to suit individual rider preferences. In ‘Rain’ mode, a gentle throttle response combined with sensitive control of the Automatic Stability Control (ASC) ensures increased safety when accelerating in slippery road conditions such as on a wet road surface. In the ‘Road’ riding mode, the throttle response is balanced, and ASC control is geared towards dry and non-slip road conditions.

Secure deceleration is ensured by 4-piston brake calipers at the front, along with floating ABS Pro including Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and a new suspension strut with travel-dependent damping (WAD) now comes as standard. ABS Pro in combination with DBC increases safety when braking – at banking angles as well as in difficult situations. Standard features also include a new shock absorber with WAD, providing enhanced suspension comfort and convenient adjustment of the spring preload via a hand wheel.