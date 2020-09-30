Honda CB350 H'Ness unveiled, to be priced at around Rs 1.90 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday finally unveiled its Highness in India, 'H'ness - CB350' and will be launched later in October. With this, the company will enter the mid-size 350-500 cc motorcycle segment in India. It will carry forward the legacy of the CB roadster series.

Prices of the CB350 start from around Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which would make it costlier than the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa by some margin.

The company tweeted, "Unmatched performance. Advanced technology. Unrivalled reliability. The H'ness CB 350 is here to carry forward Honda's world-famous CB legacy. A majestic motorcycle that exudes dignity, honour and royalty in every sense. Truly, Your Highness Has Arrived!"

The new offering will be the third BS-VI model from the company`s `BigWing` portfolio which is the exclusive premium bike vertical.

"At the heart of `H`ness - CB350` is the big powerful 350 cc, air-cooled 4 strokes OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology," the company said in a statement.

"It delivers a category-leading max torque of `30 Nm@3000 rpm` which make it an easy-going versatile motorcycle be it for daily city commute or longer weekend rides."

Additionally, the bike sports full `LED Setup` at the front and back-end for extra visibility with dual disc brakes, dual-channel ABS and a 15-litre fuel tank amongst other features. There are no spoke rims here and alloys are offered as standard.

The console is a semi-digital info cluster with a small digital inset displaying info such as two trip meters, an odometer, a fuel gauge, a clock and a gear position indicator. If you opt for the more advanced DLX Pro model, you also get Bluetooth connectivity that enables turn-by-turn navigation, call/music controls and more.

At the heart of the CB350 is a brand new 348.36cc single-cylinder air-cooled long-stroke thumper that dishes out 21PS at 5500rpm and 30Nm at 3000rpm, making it the torquiest motorcycle in its class. That’s a segment-first feature, making it the most affordable bike in the country to get it.

The silhouette remains more or less the same as the larger CB and on certain colour models, one gets a brown leather seat.

The company`s `CB` brand has a long history starting from CB92 in 1952.