Mahindra rolls out price hike for THESE vehicles. Check new prices here

Mahindra vehicles will be costlier from now onwards as the company has increased the prices of almost all the models in its lineup. This price hike is the third time that the company has raised its prices in 2021. Previously, the price hike happened in January and then in May. \

Mahindra Thar’s price has increased by Rs 1 lakh. The hike remains between Rs 42,300 to Rs 1,02,000. Meanwhile, the customers will have to shell out more, which is Rs 67,000 for its AX versions; the cost of the LX versions, both petrol, and diesel engines have now increased by Rs 42,000 to more than Rs 1 lakh.

Also, the prices of Mahindra Alturas G4, KUV100 NXT and XUV500 have been revised with a little hike. Mahindra XUV500’s price has increased from Rs 2,912 to Rs 3,188, depending upon the variant. Meanwhile, the price of KUV100 NXT has surged from Rs 3,016 to Rs 3,344. The Alturas G4 price increased by Rs 3,094 across both the 2WD and 4WD variants.

The selective variants of SUV Mahindra XUV300 have also seen a price hike. The models such as the W8 and W8(O) with manual transmission and petrol powertrain have seen a price hike of Rs 18,970 and Rs 24,266, respectively.

The diesel variant of the SUVs such as W4, W8, W8(O), and W8(O) AMT has also become dearer by Rs 3,708 to Rs 23,870. Now the Mahindra Bolero price has surged from Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,600.

Meanwhile, Marazzo MPV, which comes in three variants M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus, has also seen a price rise by Rs 26,000 to Rs 30,000 on selective variants. The Mahindra Scorpio price remains the same.

