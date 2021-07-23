Ola Electric gets an Indian billionaire customer! Here’s how you can book your electric bike

New Delhi: Paytm’s founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has booked his Ola Electric scooter on Thursday (July 22), the same day when the two-wheeler manufacturer revealed that its bike will be available in 10 colours. Sharma shared the booking invoice on Twitter, replying to a tweet by Ola Electric’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal that showcased the 10 colour variants of the Ola Electric scooter. “Done,” Sharma captioned his tweet.

Sharma booking Ola Electric’s scooter amazed netizens who started asking questions related to his unique purchase. A few users asked if Sharma will ever ride the scooter himself or not. Others asked his favourite colour variant of the Ola Electric scooter, according to a report by Mint.

Ola Electric had opened the bookings for its upcoming electric scooter on July 15. Since then, there has been a rising interest of Indian customers planning to switch to electric vehicles.

Within the first 24 hours, the company received over 1 lakh bookings, signalling that India's Tesla moment is around the corner. With the likes of Paytm CEO booking the upcoming bike, more customers are expected to buy their Ola Electric two-wheeler.

Here’s how you can book your Ola Electic bike:

1. Go to Ola Electric’s official webiste: https://olaelectric.com/

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Reserve for Rs 499’ button.

3. On the next page, share your mobile number.

4. Verify you mobile number with OTP.

5. Now pay Rs 499 via debit card, credit card, UPI, net banking or other available payment options.

6. Your Ola Electric bike will be successfully booked after completing the payment.

