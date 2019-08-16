Rolls Royce announces Ghost Zenith Collection, limited to only 50 editions

New Delhi: Rolls-Royce has announced the limited Zenith Collector’s edition of Rolls-Royce Ghost as the luxury vehicle approaches the end of its ten year tenure.

“The Collection of just 50 Zeniths will celebrate the timeless elegance of a nameplate that has become the cornerstone of contemporary Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In true keeping with its name, the Ghost Zenith Collection will feature the highest levels of Bespoke ever seen on a Ghost Collection car,” the company said in a statement.

The interior of the Zenith Collector’s edition comes with illuminated door pockets. The rear seats feature embroidery that takes its inspiration from the seat details of the original 1907 Silver Ghost. The seats are accentuated in a contrasting leather, accenting Ghost as the ultimate four seat limousine.

The Ghost Zenith Collection’s exterior features a special two-tone application with a gloss-contrast paint finish. Buyers may select three different colour-ways, Iguazu Blue with Andalusian White, Premiere Silver with Arctic White or a daring Bohemian Red with Black Diamond.