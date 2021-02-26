Tata Safari 2021 almost looks like a Tata Harrier twin, to compete with Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta

Tata Motors has already launched its much-touted vehicle called Safari in India along with a Safari Adventure Edition with a few cosmetic features.

The new Safari will be available in six variants – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+ - not including the Safari Adventure edition.

In terms of design, Safari looks almost identical to Tata Harrier with its size a little longer than the Harrier with the extra overhang in the rear to accommodate the third row of seats. Also, there are new roof rails with silver accents and the rear gets a new tailgate and refreshed tail lamps.

Safari is equipped with the same 2-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel as the Harrier and produces 170PS of power and 350Nm of torque and gearbox options include both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

In terms of interiors, the biggest change would be the third row of seats and the car has both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. It has an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 9-speaker JBL audio system, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and panoramic sunroof.

Tata Safari is available at a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh. While the top-spec XZA+ trim is priced at Rs 21.25 lakh, the Adventure Edition on the other hand is priced at Rs 20.20 lakh for the manual variant and Rs 21.45 lakh for the automatic variant.

Safari competes with the likes of Mahindra XUV500, the MG Hector Plus, and the upcoming 7-seater Hyundai Creta.