हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Tesla

Tesla’s Model S 2021 is the fastest production car in world, know more

Tesla Model S Plaid+ model now gets batteries which are part of the car's design and structure by default. These batteries are capable of producing 110 bhp and have a range of 837 km with a full charge. Plaid+ has a top speed of 320 kmph and it can do 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds. This makes it the fastest accelerating production car ever.

Tesla’s Model S 2021 is the fastest production car in world, know more

New Delhi: Tesla motors have updated their popular sedan Model S. 

Tesla Model S receives minor cosmetic updates in the exterior and also receives many changes in the interior of the car. Tesla will start rolling out the production batch of their premium sedan from February 2021. The update was due from a long time as the Model S was first launched in June 2012. 

On the exterior, Model S now offers alloy wheels in two sizes, 19-inch and 21-inch with a new design. The chrome over door handles and window belts come with black treatment for a subtle and sporty look. The Model S gets revised bumpers in the front and redesigned air intakes and air diffuser at the rear end. The car will come with a glass roof as a standard fitment. 

Interior gets major changes in the Model S. Tesla's signature vertical slab of the screen is now replaced with a more conventional horizontal one. The new touch screen is 17-inches in size and has a resolution of 2200x1300 pixels.

 

Model S gets better computers under the hood and can play demanding title such as Witcher 3. Elon Musk tweeted a picture where the Model S is shown with Cyberpunk 2077 playing capabilities. 

Tesla Model S sports U-shaped steering which has all the useful functions on it. The dashboard gets wooden inserts and gives a more luxurious and mature stance to the car.

Two new variants Plaid which replaces the prior Performance and Plaid+ are launched. Plaid offers similar range and performance as that of the previous model. The plaid model retains a top speed of 250 kmph and a claimed range of 627 km.

Plaid+ model now gets batteries which are part of the car's design and structure by default. These batteries are capable of producing 110 bhp and have a range of 837 km with a full charge. Plaid+ has a top speed of 320 kmph and it can do 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds. This makes it the fastest accelerating production car ever.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TeslaTesla Model Sfastest production carElon Musk
Next
Story

Royal Enfield forays into Japan; flagship store in Tokyo to have complete suite of motorcycles
  • 1,07,20,048Confirmed
  • 1,54,010Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M42S

Union Budget 2021: Attempt to create a ruckus during the President's address