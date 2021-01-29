Tesla’s Model S 2021 is the fastest production car in world, know more

New Delhi: Tesla motors have updated their popular sedan Model S.

Tesla Model S receives minor cosmetic updates in the exterior and also receives many changes in the interior of the car. Tesla will start rolling out the production batch of their premium sedan from February 2021. The update was due from a long time as the Model S was first launched in June 2012.

On the exterior, Model S now offers alloy wheels in two sizes, 19-inch and 21-inch with a new design. The chrome over door handles and window belts come with black treatment for a subtle and sporty look. The Model S gets revised bumpers in the front and redesigned air intakes and air diffuser at the rear end. The car will come with a glass roof as a standard fitment.

Interior gets major changes in the Model S. Tesla's signature vertical slab of the screen is now replaced with a more conventional horizontal one. The new touch screen is 17-inches in size and has a resolution of 2200x1300 pixels.

Plaid Model S ships next month pic.twitter.com/HFUPTnQiPB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Model S gets better computers under the hood and can play demanding title such as Witcher 3. Elon Musk tweeted a picture where the Model S is shown with Cyberpunk 2077 playing capabilities.

Tesla Model S sports U-shaped steering which has all the useful functions on it. The dashboard gets wooden inserts and gives a more luxurious and mature stance to the car.

Two new variants Plaid which replaces the prior Performance and Plaid+ are launched. Plaid offers similar range and performance as that of the previous model. The plaid model retains a top speed of 250 kmph and a claimed range of 627 km.

Plaid+ model now gets batteries which are part of the car's design and structure by default. These batteries are capable of producing 110 bhp and have a range of 837 km with a full charge. Plaid+ has a top speed of 320 kmph and it can do 0 to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds. This makes it the fastest accelerating production car ever.