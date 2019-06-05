Third-party insurance premium for cars, two-wheelers to be hiked from June 16

New Delhi: The Motor Third-party insurance premium for cars, two-wheelers and trucks or transport vehicles will be hiked from June 16, as per a decision taken by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
After the new increased rates the following charges will come to effect for the current financial year.
For Cars
1000cc private cars: Customers will have to pay Rs 2,072 as against 1,850 paid earlier
Above 1000cc -1500 cc private cars: Customers will have to pay Rs 3,221 as against 2,863 paid earlier
Above 1500 cc private cars: Customers will have to pay Rs 2323. It was same previously
For Two-Wheelers
75cc bikes: Customers will have to pay Rs 482 as against 427 paid earlier
75cc-150cc bikes: Customers will have to pay Rs 752 as against 720 paid earlier
150cc-350cc bikes: Customers will have to pay Rs 1,193 as against 985 paid earlier
For trucks or transport vehicles
75 Tonne Trucks: Customers will have to pay Rs 15,746 as against 14,390 paid earlier
75 tonne to 120 tonne trucks: Customers will have to pay Rs 26,935 as against 24,190 paid earlier
120 tonne to 200 tonne trucks: Customers will have to pay Rs 33,418 as against 32,367 paid earlier
200 tonne to 400 tonne trucks Customers will have to pay Rs 43,037 as against 39,849 paid earlier
These are the single premium rate -- 3-year for new cars and 5-year for new two wheelers
Long term Cars for 3 years
1000cc private cars: Rs 5,286
1000cc -1500cc private cars: Rs 9,534
Above 1500cc private cars: Rs 24,305
Long term 2-Wheelers for 5 years
75cc 2-Wheelers: Rs 1,045
75cc to 150cc 2-Wheelers: Rs 3,285
150cc to 350cc 2-Wheelers: Rs 5,453
Above 350cc 2-Wheelers: Rs 13,034