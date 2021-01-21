हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bullet thali

What's in this Indian Thaali? Eat to win a Royal Enfield worth Rs 1.65 lakh

New Delhi: What's in an Indian Thaali, other than the awesome food, you ask? We say, there is a Royal Enfield.

Bizarre it may sound at first, but a hotel in Pune has come up with a very interesting challenge for food and bike lovers, giving them an opportunity to win a Royal Enfield, estimated at Rs 1.65 lakh.

The 'Bullet Thali', offered by 'Hotel Shivraj' is offering a brand new Royal Enfield bullet bike if you are able to finish it. The mammoth thali consists of over 12 dishes. It has something for everyone –fish, prawn, mutton and chicken. All you need to do is finish the humongous thaali in under 60 minutes.

Hotel Shivraj is located in Vadgaon Maval, Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, and has been frequently in news for its interesting platter competitions. The hotel’s 8 kg Ravan Thali, introduced in the past had also grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

The menu of the thaali ranges from surmai fry, pomfret fish fry, chicken sukka, dry mutton, mutton masala, prawn biryani and sol kadi to name a few.

The mammoth thaali comes at Rs 2,500, while 5 Royal Enfield bikes will be given to 5 lucky winners.

