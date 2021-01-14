Royal Enfield bike prices increased: Check out the full list of bikes and their prices

New Delhi: At a time when the rising input and production cost has led to hike in vehicle prices in the country, motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has also joined the bandwagon.

Royal Enfield has announced a price hike for 2021, though the hike is not very significant. The latest price revision is between Rs 200 to Rs 3,000. Royal Enfield has also kept the Himalayan out of the price rise range.

Check out the new price list of Royal Enfield motorcycles

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Rs 133,446

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 X: From Rs 127,279 to Rs 142,890

Royal Enfield Classic 350: From Rs 171,569 to 188,436

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: From Rs 178,744 to 193,656

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: From Rs 269,764 to Rs 291,007

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: From Rs 285,679 to Rs 306,922

It can be mentioned here that Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Honda Motor Co. and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) have announced increase vehicle prices from January. Luxury car manufacturer BMW Group India has revised 2021 pricing for all BMW and MINI models effective from January.