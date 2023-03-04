Actor Matthew McConaughey's Wife Shares Video Of Turbulence On Lufthansa Flight That Left 7 Injured

Lufthansa flight from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport after it experienced "significant turbulence." The incident on the Airbus A330 aircraft hospitalised 7 passengers with minor injuries. In the aftermath of the incident, multiple videos showing the cabin of the plane were shared on social media. Among the passengers sharing the video was Camila Alves, a model, designer, and wife of Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey. The model shared the video of the aircraft's cabin after the flight suffered turbulence before making an emergency landing.

Sharing the video Alves also mentioned the details of the incident. She wrote on Instagram, "On Flight last night, the plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, and everything was flying everywhere." She also mentioned that she refrained from showing the whole plane respecting the privacy of her co-passengers. Although she said that "the plane was a CHAOS."

Camila shared further details of the incident, saying, "The Lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes...that one. Thank God everyone was safe and okay. I must say everyone at the Marriott Bonvoy by the airport in Washington, where we had to divert to and spend the night, was so kind!"

A Twitter user by the name of Stryker Fadhel shared a few pictures and a video that she had captured, claiming that her wife was also on the same flight. The user said in his post, "My wife was on that flight. She sent this picture. This is what the inside looked like: food everywhere, people who didn't have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly because it came as a surprise without seat belt signs on, and lighting hit the plane badly; it went 1k ft down and up, the pilot said."

Due to many news outlets asking for permission to use this picture my wife texted me and said everyone is permitted to use the pictures and this small video you may reach her on whatsapp at +1 (254) 423‑6927 pic.twitter.com/2lJNFPYwFT — Stryker Fadhel (@ModerMuna) March 2, 2023

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Airbus A330 experienced strong turbulence while passing over Tennessee at the height of 37,000 feet (about 11,300 metres). The company is looking into it.