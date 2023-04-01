Air India Adds Premium Economy Cabin Class On Select India-United States Flights

Air India, the Tata Group airline and former national airline of India has introduced Premium Economy cabin class on its select India-United States international flights. The passengers will be offered a better cabin product, in-flight services, and added on-ground convenience, said Air India. With this, Air India has become the first airline in India to offer four cabin class options to its passengers on international flights, including Economy, Premium Economy, Business and First Class. As per IANS, the Premium Economy will be available to customers travelling on Boeing 777-200LR aircraft to Bengaluru-San Francisco, Mumbai-San Francisco, and Mumbai-New York.



The Premium Economy passengers will be able to check-in at dedicated counters and have priority tags affixed to their check-in baggage, and also be amongst the first to be invited to board the aircraft. The air passengers will be welcomed on board Air India's Premium Economy class with a welcome drink served on a silver tray and a menu card, with an option to choose from a selection of three meal choices for the main course.

The Premium Economy class on Air India's Boeing 777-200LR aircraft will feature 48 leather-upholstered, memory foam seats that have 19 inches of width, 38 inches of pitch, and 5 inches of recline with adjustable leg rest and footrest, and winged headrests. The seats provide extra legroom for customers to stretch out during flight, enabling customers to rest or work in comfort.

Additionally, the Premium Economy customers receive a complimentary, newly launched TUMI amenity kit, specially designed for Air India. The kit will consist of a pair of flight socks, an eye mask, lip moisturiser, and carpet slippers.



Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said. "The popularity of Premium Economy has grown among travellers around the world, as people are increasingly opting for upgraded, yet affordable flying experiences. We are delighted to introduce a distinctive Premium Economy experience for our customers on select flights for now, with a plan to extend it to many more routes soon, as we rapidly expand and modernise our fleet.

This is another step forward in our sincere, ongoing effort to transform Air India into a modern, global carrier of world-class products and service standards."