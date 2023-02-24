topStoriesenglish2576649
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA EXPRESS

Air-India Express Flight's Tail Part Hits Runway While Taking Off, Makes Emergency Landing

The tail part of the Air-India Express IX 385, carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut International Airport.

Edited By:  Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 01:00 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Air-India Express Flight's Tail Part Hits Runway While Taking Off, Makes Emergency Landing

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Friday after a Dammam-bound flight from Calicut was diverted to the state capital due to suspected hydraulic failure. The fight landed at the airport at 12.15 PM, according to airport sources.

The sources said the tail part of the Air-India Express IX 385, carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut International Airport in the morning of Friday, February 24, 2023.

The flight landed at the airport after dumping fuel over the Arabian Sea to facilitate safe landing, the sources told.

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Air India ExpressFlightAviationThiruvananthapuram International Airportemergency landing

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781