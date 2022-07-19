NewsAviation
AIR INDIA

Air India inches closer to induct Airbus A350 in fleet, appoints Sandeep Gupta as Chief Pilot

Currently, Captain Sandeep Gupta is the Chief Pilot for the A320 fleet as well as the incharge of the Air India's Hyderabad-based training centre CTE.

Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Air India inches closer to induct Airbus A350 in fleet, appoints Sandeep Gupta as Chief Pilot

As it prepares to revamp operations and strengthen its fleet, Air India on Monday appointed its senior executive Sandeep Gupta as the Chief Pilot for its wide-body Airbus A350 fleet. Currently, Captain Gupta is the Chief Pilot for the A320 fleet as well as incharge of the airline's Hyderabad-based training centre CTE.

According to a communication, Gupta has been appointed as Chief Pilot for the A350 fleet.The move also comes amid Tatas-owned Air India discussing a large aircraft deal with the European aircraft maker Airbus for induction of wide-body A350 planes.

The carrier's first A350 aircraft is likely to be delivered early next year. The loss-making Air India, which was taken over by Tata Group on January 27, has not purchased any plane since 2006.

At that time, it had placed orders for buying 111 aircraft, including 43 planes from Airbus.Since taking over the reins, Tatas have been working on ways to boost the airline, including improving services and on-time performance of flights.

Air IndiaTata GroupAirbus A350PilotAviation

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?
DNA Video
DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'