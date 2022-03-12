हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DGCA

Alliance Air plane overshoots runway at Jabalpur airport, DGCA to probe

The incident happened at Dumna Airport, some 21 kilometres from Jabalpur, and all 60 passengers and crew members escaped unharmed.

Alliance Air plane overshoots runway at Jabalpur airport, DGCA to probe
Image for representation

According to DGCA officials, an Alliance Air flight from Delhi carrying 55 people overshot the runway while landing at the Jabalpur airport on Saturday afternoon.

According to them, none of the passengers or crew members was hurt, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an inquiry. According to them, an ATR-72 aircraft was used to fly between Delhi and Jabalpur.

Alliance Air's ATR-72 aircraft took off from Delhi at 11.30 a.m. and landed in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, at 1.15 p.m. According to the officials, there were 55 passengers and five crew members on board, and everyone got out safely after the incident.

Read also: Airlines boost weekly domestic flights by 10.1 per cent for summer 2022: DGCA

The event occurred at Dumna Airport, which is around 21 kilometres from Jabalpur. The airport's activities have been halted for four to five hours, according to airport director Kusum Das.

With inputs from PTI

Tags:
DGCAATR-72 aircraftAlliance AirAviation
