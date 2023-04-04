Bengaluru International Airport's New Terminals Explained: Which Airline Flies From Where?

The newly inaugurated Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is getting rave reviews for its design from travellers. Inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in November 2022, the T2 of Bengaluru Airport started its flight operations from January 15, 2023. This new terminal building is expected to give a major push to the airport's passenger handling capacity. Built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, the new terminal currently serves domestic airlines only. Star Air was the first to operate a flight from the new Terminal.

However, with the new terminal beginning its flight operations, there's a confusion among the travellers regarding which terminal operates what flights. In a recent tweet, Kempegowda Airport listed out the airlines operating from different terminals. "We now have two terminals - T1 & T2 at #BLRAirport. Take note of the airlines that fly from each of these terminals. Check your ticket or boarding pass to identify the terminal your airline is flying from (T1 or T2)."

Check your ticket or boarding pass to identify the terminal your airline is flying from (T1 or T2) #MakeYourTravelSmooth pic.twitter.com/4LUJjVDOvO — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) March 30, 2023

Flights operating from Bengaluru Airport Terminal 1

1) Akasa Air

2) Alliance Air

3) Air India

4) Go Air

5) IndiGo Airline

6) Spicejet

7) All International Flights

Flights operating from Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2

1) AirAsia India

2) Star Air

3) Vistara

As listed out by the Bengaluru Airport, all international airlines, apart from domestic airlines like Air India, Akasa Air and IndiGo will operate from the Terminal 1 of the Airport. In the other hand, the Terminal 2 will handle Vistara, Star Air and AirAsia India flights.

Airport Capacity

From the existing capacity of 2.5 crore, the new terminal at the Bengaluru International Airport will be able to accommodate 5–6 crore passengers yearly. The new "Terminal in a Garden," which is simply Phase I of the extension project, is expected to increase BLR Airport's passenger capacity by an additional 25 million yearly, according to officials. When phase II is finished, 20 million more people can travel each year.

Offering Metaverse

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) – operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) – announced the first phase launch of the 'BLR Metaport'. With this new launch, BLR Airport's T2 becomes one of the first terminals in the world that can be experienced on the metaverse, a BIAL statement said. Built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Polygon, the BLR Metaport offers an immersive, three-dimensional (3D) virtual experience of the newly launched Terminal 2 at BLR Airport.