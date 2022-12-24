Covid-19 latest guidelines: Random sampling for international passengers at airports begins TODAY

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and Bengaluru International Airport have announced to start random sampling of 2 percent of passengers arriving on international flights from today. The airport authorities said that two percent of international passengers will be tested for Covid-19 in view of the government's latest guidelines. The passengers will need to go through RT-PCR tests post-arrival in a dedicated area at the Terminal of the airport. The airport authorities shared the information via an announcement made using their official Twitter handles.

"Such travellers will be identified by their respective airlines and guided by the airline staff to a dedicated area at the Terminal for their RT-PCR tests. Passengers are required to submit the samples and continue with their onward journey. The lab shall make provisions to send the digital copy of the test results to the passengers directly. The RT-PCR testing facility for int, international arriving passengers at CSMIA is located in the international arrival concourse, in the pre-immigration area, after the health screening counters. The testing facility will be available around the clock, free of cost, for passengers who have been randomly selected by the airlines," MIAL said in a statement.

Bengaluru Airport said in a tweet, "International passengers arriving at Bengaluru Airport are requested to make a note of the revised guidelines from GOI effective December 24, 2022, starting 10:00 hours IST."

As per the latest guidelines from MoFW, 2% of all international passengers arriving at #MumbaiAirport shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport.



For more information, visit https://t.co/QxmPDWY8wa pic.twitter.com/wO2zL5XgxW — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) December 22, 2022

On Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament India will start randomly testing 2% of international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19 in view of rising cases of COVID in China and other countries. The Mumbai airport has put together measures to curb the spread of the virus based on the latest guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The airport has provided six registration counters and three sampling booths for the COVID-19 testing process.CSMIA has also ensured that messages on preventive measures and details of the latest advisories are placed strategically across the Terminal and CSMIA`s digital platforms.

"All stakeholders have also been sensitized and informed to follow directives laid down by the authorities from time to time. Our teams will be available to assist our passengers and extend all the necessary support to implement the guidelines issued by Government authorities," it stated. The mask mandate has returned to the famous Mumbadevi temple in the city. Security staff has also been ordered to wear gloves.

