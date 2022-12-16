Delhi Airport Chaos: Increased X-ray machines helped reduce congestion at T3, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

The addition of 18 additional X-ray machines for baggage screening, according to civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, is a "key reason" why Terminal 3 at the Delhi airport is less congested. The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been experiencing congestion recently, which has caused long wait times for travellers. Many of them have been venting about the situation on social media.

Against this backdrop, all agencies concerned are taking action, including increasing the number of security personnel at the gates, to reduce the congestion amid rising domestic air passenger traffic.

"Within 9 days, @DelhiAirport has installed 5 x-ray machines at the security-check area, taking the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines, a major reason behind ease in congestion at T3," Scindia said in a tweet.

On Thursday, members of a Parliamentary panel questioned officials of Delhi airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) about congestion at the airport, and they assured the committee that the issues will be resolved by the end of this month.

With inputs from PTI