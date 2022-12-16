DigiYatra Explained: How to install and avail easy access to airports - Step-by-step guide

The Indian government is moving towards the digitisation of most processes concerning public services. In the same effort, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in cooperation with the DigiYatra Foundation, created the DigiYatra app to fastrack and digitise passenger identification and check-in procedures at the airport. The app has been getting even more attention recently because of the chaos caused at the Delhi International Airport. But since the app has been recently put to use in multiple airports, the masses lack awareness of how to use the DigiYatra app. So here we have a step-by-step user guide on the usage of the app.

How does DigiYatra app work?

Digi Yatra uses a facial recognition system (FRS) to confirm the identity of the passengers. The pre-security check, airport entrance, and boarding gates can all be reached in less time.

How to create DigiYatra ID?

First things first, you can download the DigiYatra app both on Android and iOS, issuing Google Play Store and App Store, respectively.

Once you have the app on your phone, you can register yourself using the number linked to your Aadhaar.

Once you register, you will get an OTP on your phone to verify it.

Now, the ID credentials on the app can be linked on the app using Digilocker and or offline Aadhaar options.

Later on, you will be prompted to click a picture. Once you click and upload the picture, the app will verify your facial ID linked to your Aadhaar.

Include your flight information if you have a flight scheduled soon. You will need to go into further depth during the airport's departure procedure.

You must visit the registration kiosk at the airport after creating your DigiYatra ID to have it verified. Since the Aadhaar card already contains biometric data, the verification will be completed online if you provided your Aadhaar details upon sign-up. On the other hand, CISF will manually check it if you shared another ID. Your information will be added to the DigiYatra app for future travel once the details have been validated.

How to check in at the airport using DigiYatra?

The app will be functional in just a few airports for now. So once you enter the e-gate used to board passengers using DigiYatra.

Later, share and scan the barcode of the boarding pass for mobile.

Now you can use the Face Recognition System (FRS) with the e-gate camera to verify your identity.

Once you get the clearance, the e-gate will open for you to enter the airport.

Now you can leave your luggage at the check-in gate and move towards the DigiYatra Gate.

Here, you will need to confirm your identification once more using the e-gate camera with the Face Recognition System (FRS) installed.

After a successful confirmation, the e-gate will open and let you through for the security check.

DigiYatra enabled airports

Currently, the DigiYatra app is available in 3 airports for passengers going on domestic flights. The 3 airports are Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.