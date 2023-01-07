Doctor on Air India plane saves passenger from 2 cardiac arrests mid-air on London-Bengaluru flight

An Indian-origin doctor recently tended to an emergency on a long-haul flight and saved the life of a co-passenger twice. Consultant hepatologist in Birmingham, Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, was caught in the mid of an emergency when a 43-year-old traveller on his flight collapsed on the aisle of the aircraft because of a cardiac arrest. However, fortunately for the passenger, the doctor onboard the Air India London-Bengaluru flight stepped up for help and resuscitated the passenger twice using the first-aid kit on the aircraft and items from the passenger. In a statement, Dr Vemala stated that he would remember this incident throughout his life.

Informing of the incident, University Hospitals Birmingham tweeted, "Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, one of our consultant hepatologists, saved the life of a passenger who suffered two cardiac arrests mid-flight. With limited supplies, Dr Vemala was able to resuscitate him before handing over to emergency crews on the ground."

As per a press note issued by the University Hospital, the doctor was on his flight from the UK to India to take his mother to Bangalore when the passenger with no previous medical history on his flight went into cardiac arrest. Following this, the Air India crew called out for doctors onboard to help, and that's when Dr Vemala rushed in to help the passenger in distress.

After an hour of effort, the passenger regained consciousness. Later on, the doctor asked the Ai India cabin crew for a medication kit. "Luckily, they had an emergency kit, which, to my utter surprise, included resuscitative medication to enable life support."

He did add that the only equipment on board to check on him was an automated external defibrillator and oxygen, though. However, with the other passengers' help, the doctor was able to get his hands on a blood pressure machine, heart-rate monitor, glucose meter, and pulse oximeter to aid the 43-year-old man suffering.

As per the statement, "In total, he was without a good pulse or decent blood pressure for nearly two hours of the flight, alongside the cabin crew, we were trying to keep him alive for five hours in total. It was extremely scary for us all, especially the other passengers, and it was quite emotional."

Dr. Vemala and the Air India pilot attempted to request permission to land at the closest airstrip in Pakistan out of concern for the passenger's chance of survival, but their pleas were rejected. They were able to plan a landing at Mumbai Airport in India, though, where rescue personnel were waiting for them.