Cold Wave: Delhi IGI Airport issues advisory for travellers amid foggy conditions
The advisory from the Delhi Airport comes amid low visibility conditions arising from dense fog covering parts of North India amid severe cold weather.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued an advisory for air travellers due to reduced visibility caused by fog and begun procedures. The threat of reduced visibility at the airport has been addressed, according to a statement made by airport authorities in a warning to travellers on Saturday. All flight operations are currently operating normally, they claimed. According to authorities, the Airport has also advised travellers to get in touch with the relevant airline for the most recent updates on the flight. On Friday, a number of aircraft were delayed because of the fog and poor visibility.
On Friday, poor weather that was prevalent in the country's northern and central regions, including the capital city, affected flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing the departure of over eight flights to be delayed.
Several flights arriving at Delhi IGI reported delays, according to the information. Earlier, the Delhi Airport issued a similar fog alert on Thursday for all travellers. The Delhi Airport was undergoing low visibility procedures, according to the authorities.
Update issued at 03:00 hours.#Fog #FogAlert #DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/yt06fTNYA3 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 6, 2023
In addition, the dense fog has disrupted the movement of railways as well. The Indian Railways reported that 32 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to dense fog.
(With ANI inputs)
