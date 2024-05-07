Advertisement
NewsAviation
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS CHARTER FLIGHT

Flight Horror For Kolkata Knight Riders; Charter Flight Diverted Twice Due To Bad Weather

The charter flight of Kolkata Knight Riders, originally bound for Kolkata, had to divert first to Guwahati and then to Varanasi as bad weather in Kolkata prevented it from landing.

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: May 07, 2024, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced a flight scare recently as their charter plane had to be redirected twice due to adverse weather conditions. The team, led by Shreyas Iyer, was returning to Kolkata after a resounding victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The flight, originally bound for Kolkata, had to divert first to Guwahati and then to Varanasi as bad weather in Kolkata prevented it from landing. The franchise shared updates about the situation on the X platform(Formerly Twitter)
The first post from KKR on the platform stated, "Travel update: KKR's charter flight from Lucknow to Kolkata diverted to Guwahati due to bad weather. Flight currently standing at the Guwahati Airport tarmac. More updates soon."

Despite taking off from Guwahati around midnight, the flight faced challenges landing in Kolkata due to continued bad weather and was rerouted to Varanasi. The subsequent update mentioned, "Flight diverted to Varanasi after another failed attempt at landing in Kolkata due to bad weather. Current status: At the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport tarmac."

The team is now expected to resume their journey from Varanasi on Tuesday afternoon. Kolkata Knight Riders, currently leading the table, are gearing up to face the Mumbai Indians in their next IPL match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

