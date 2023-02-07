topStoriesenglish2570594
India's Largest Helicopter Manufacturing Facility can Make 90 Choppers Per Year: Details Here

India's largest helicopter manufacturing facility inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to bring a business of Rs 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's largest helicopter manufacturing in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka in India. The new greenfield helicopter manufacturing facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited spread across 615 acres is meant to initially produce Light Utility Helicopters. But the factory is not limited to this. The capacity of the factory exceeds its initial operations.

Operations

The new helicopter manufacturing facility in Tumakuru is expected and planned to produce 1,000 helicopters (90 per year) ranging from 3-15 tonnes. However, getting into the details of the initial operations, these will be limited to a 3-ton class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter. These helicopters will be designed to have a unique feature to maneuver them at high altitudes.

Helicopters to be produced

In the coming future, after expansion, the factory will produce multiple other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRH). The aforementioned expansion will also cover the repair and overhaul of the IMRH, LCH, LUH, and ALH Helicopter. 

Business

Furthermore, it is also expected to bring a business of Rs 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years to India with the potential to export helicopters. However, for now, India's largest helicopter manufacturing facility will be able to produce all of the helicopters the country needs domestically and will be able to manufacture, develop, and build helicopters independently. This contributed to the Prime Minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in this field.

Facilities

The construction of infrastructure also includes facilities like a heliport, flight hangars, hangars for final assembly and structure assembly, air traffic control, and numerous support service facilities, according to officials.

The factory's proximity to the current HAL facilities in Bengaluru will strengthen the area's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and help the growth of local educational institutions, colleges, and residential areas, among other infrastructural and skill-related projects.

