DONYI POLO AIRPORT

Itanagar’s Donyi Polo Airport Now All-Weather Ready, Night Landing To Start Soon

Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, receives an all-weather licence and will now allow night landings, announces Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 08:10 PM IST|Source: PTI
The Director General of Civil Aviation has granted a licence for all-weather operations at Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. With the all-weather licence granted, the aerodrome can now facilitate night landings as well. Chief Minister of state - Pema Khandu, announced the receival of all-weather licence for the airport, which unlocks the night landing possibilities. Khandu shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “So happy to share a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh! Donyi Polo Airport has been granted an all-weather licence, unlocking the possibility for night landings." He further shared the letter received from DGCA.

The chief minister said the development marks a giant leap towards ensuring seamless air connectivity to the northeastern state and also opens new avenues for growth.

The Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar, the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022.

The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old reverence for the sun ("Donyi") and the moon ("Polo").

The airport has been developed in an area of more than 690 acres, at a cost of over Rs 640 crore.

With a 2,300-metre runway, the airport is suitable for all-weather operations. The airport terminal is a modern building that promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources, an official said.

The development of the new airport in Itanagar has not only improved connectivity in the region but also acted as a catalyst for the growth of trade and tourism, thus providing a boost to economic development.

Several airports in five northeastern states -- Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland -- have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years, according to the official.

Aircraft movement in the northeast has also witnessed an increase of 113 per cent since 2014 -- from 852 per week in 2014 to 1,817 per week in 2022.

