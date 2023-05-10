topStoriesenglish2605465
NewsAviation
MAX AIR

Max Air Plane Suffers Multiple Tire Bursts During Landing, Catches Fire

The photos and videos shared on Twitter by the passengers show a small fire near the landing gear of the plane and the gear lodged into the tarmac on the runway.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Max Air Plane Suffers Multiple Tire Bursts During Landing, Catches Fire

Max Air operated Boeing 737-400 suffered multiple tire bursts upon landing at Abuja Airport on Sunday. The plane, with registration number 5N-MBD carrying 143 passengers and 1 infant, suffered a tire burst when it departed from Yola and then reported the damage to both the main gears upon landing, as per Aviation Herald's report. After the incident, operations at the Abuja airport were suspended briefly to get the aircraft off the runway. The incident was later confirmed by the Nigeria-based airline in a statement.

Simple Flying quotes Max Air saying, "On May 7th, 2023, a Max Air flight with 143 passengers and 01 infant on board, departing Yola around 14:05, was scheduled to arrive in Abuja at 15:00. However, the aircraft experienced two tire bursts on landing Abuja, and the emergency response team quickly responded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport."

Also read: Go First Crisis: Lessors Now Seek To Reregister 45 Planes Of Low-Cost Airline, NCLT Hearing Today

Upon landing, a small fire ignited near the gear well of the aircraft. The photos and videos of the incident were shared on social media by the passengers onboard. In the pictures, the plane's landing gear can be seen stuck on the runway. Furthermore, the gear damaged the tarmac and left a trail behind. The fire probably was ignited because of the gear scratching the runway.

The airport's fire personnel became the first responders and controlled the fire by spraying water directly on the aircraft. In the visuals, two firefighters can be seen helping others by spraying water on the aircraft. The airline extended its gratitude to the first responders for the prompt response and for controlling the fire on sight.

In a statement, the airline said that all the passengers and crew members on the aircraft were safe. As per Simple Flying, the airline said in a statement, "We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and sound," the carrier explained. "The airline has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the passengers are comfortable and are being taken care of during this time. They have been conveyed to the arrival terminal with their luggage and belongings."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!