Max Air Plane Suffers Multiple Tire Bursts During Landing, Catches Fire

Max Air operated Boeing 737-400 suffered multiple tire bursts upon landing at Abuja Airport on Sunday. The plane, with registration number 5N-MBD carrying 143 passengers and 1 infant, suffered a tire burst when it departed from Yola and then reported the damage to both the main gears upon landing, as per Aviation Herald's report. After the incident, operations at the Abuja airport were suspended briefly to get the aircraft off the runway. The incident was later confirmed by the Nigeria-based airline in a statement.

Simple Flying quotes Max Air saying, "On May 7th, 2023, a Max Air flight with 143 passengers and 01 infant on board, departing Yola around 14:05, was scheduled to arrive in Abuja at 15:00. However, the aircraft experienced two tire bursts on landing Abuja, and the emergency response team quickly responded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport."

Upon landing, a small fire ignited near the gear well of the aircraft. The photos and videos of the incident were shared on social media by the passengers onboard. In the pictures, the plane's landing gear can be seen stuck on the runway. Furthermore, the gear damaged the tarmac and left a trail behind. The fire probably was ignited because of the gear scratching the runway.

The airport's fire personnel became the first responders and controlled the fire by spraying water directly on the aircraft. In the visuals, two firefighters can be seen helping others by spraying water on the aircraft. The airline extended its gratitude to the first responders for the prompt response and for controlling the fire on sight.

In a statement, the airline said that all the passengers and crew members on the aircraft were safe. As per Simple Flying, the airline said in a statement, "We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and sound," the carrier explained. "The airline has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the passengers are comfortable and are being taken care of during this time. They have been conveyed to the arrival terminal with their luggage and belongings."