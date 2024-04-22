Noida International Airport Conducts First Calibration Flight, First Phase To Be Operational By December 2024

The Noida International Airport has recently conducted its first Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) calibration flight to test navigation systems of the Noida Airport.

The Noida International Airport's official X handle (formerly Twitter) informed about the the calibration flight. The post said, "A bright and sunny day at #NIAirport set the perfect stage for a DVOR calibration flight, the first of many. The Beechcraft King Air B300 took to the skies, to ensure all @aai_official navigation equipment works flawlessly. #FromTheGroundUp."

NIA also shared the visuals captured from the pilot's eye view from the Beechcraft King Air B300.

Noida International Airport has signed a concession agreement with Bird Group on On April 12 to provide ground handling resources and services at the airport. The goal of the partnership is to ensure the efficient and seamless ground-handling activities at the airport, to enhance the overall passenger experience.

According to the agreement, Bird Group will look after the extensive responsibilities for the ground handling project. This aims to enhance the traveler's experience. These services include everything from ensuring a warm welcome for every passenger to smooth ramp operations and meticulous attention to baggage.

In November 2023, the Noida International Airport had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndiGo airlines. This MoU designates IndiGo as the inaugural carrier for NIA.

The Noida International Airport's first phase is gearing up to be operational by the end of 2024. The Airport will feature one runway and a terminal which will be capable of handling 12 million passengers annually.

After the completion of all four development phases, the NIA aims to accommodate a staggering 70 million passengers each year.