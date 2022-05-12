A disaster was averted after a passenger reported to the authorities that the pilot was not responding during a flight. The incident occurred in mid-air in a small plane off Florida's Atlantic coast. After realising that the pilot was too sick to handle the controls, the passenger used the cockpit radio to make an urgent request for assistance.

"I've got a serious situation here," the man said Tuesday. "My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the aeroplane."

This is brand new video (courtesy of Jeff Chandler) of a passenger landing a plane today at PBIA. His pilot had passed out, and the passenger with zero flight experience was forced to land the plane. Team coverage of this amazing landing is on @WPBF25News at 11. pic.twitter.com/jFLIlTp6Zs — Ari Hait (@wpbf_ari) May 11, 2022

An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 280. "I have no idea. I can see the coast of Florida in front of me, and I have no idea," he said.

Also read: Following Indigo incident, Aviation Minister Scindia says airlines shouldn't cross 'Laxman Rekha'

Twin controls enable a Cessna 280 to be steered from the passenger seat. Speaking very calmly, the controller told him to "maintain wings level and try to follow the coast, either north or southbound."

Minutes passed before controllers were able to locate the plane, which by then was heading north over Boca Raton. Then the man's voice seemed to fade, so the controller in Fort Pierce asked for his cellphone number to enable controllers at Palm Beach International Airport to communicate with him more clearly.

Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, a 20-year veteran, took over at that point, talking the passenger down to a safe landing.

"Kudos to the new pilot," one controller told him after the plane smoothly wheeled down the tarmac. Morgan told WPBF that he felt like he was in the right place at the right time.

"I knew the plane was flying like any other plane. I just had to keep him calm, point him to the runway and just tell him how to reduce the power so he could descend to land. It felt really good to help someone," Morgan said.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt confirmed that the pilot and passenger were the only two people aboard. The agency is investigating, he said in an email. There was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot, and authorities didn't release their identities.

With inputs from agencies