PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Shivamogga Airport on Feb 27, Says 'Will Boost Tourism and Commerce'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on February 27, 2023. The new airport in Shivamogga has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore and will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism in the region, said PM Modi in a Twitter post. "The airport in Shivamogga will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism," wrote PM Modi on Twitter. The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour and will serve as a gateway of Malnad region, said B Y Raghavendra, MP from Shivamogga.

"This Airport will cater to the demand of not just the people of Shivamogga but also the entire Central Karnataka. It will give wings of aspirations to the youth and will create lakhs of employment opportunities for them," wrote Raghavendra on Twitter. "Industries especially IT, tourism, dairy will significantly be benefitted. Due to the guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and efforts of our Double Engine Sarkar, this aspirational project has been realised in a record time," he added.

PM Modi will visit Karnataka on Monday and inaugurate an airport in Shivamogga and several other development projects, according to an official statement. The prime minister will take a walk-through and inspect the newly built airport, after which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple projects in Shivamogga, according to the statement issued on Saturday.

The airport in Shivamogga will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism. https://t.co/6yT84zpBaC February 24, 2023

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of two railway projects in Shivamogga -- Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new line and Koteganguru railway coaching depot as per IANS. The new line, which will be developed at a cost of Rs 990 crore, will provide enhanced connectivity between Malnad region and Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline.

The coaching depot in Shivamogga city will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru. He will dedicate to the nation the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station, redeveloped at an approximate cost of about Rs 190 crore, and lay the foundation stones of six multi-village scheme projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Belagavi.