Republic Day 2022: A look at mighty helicopter fleet of Indian Air Force - Apache, Mi-17 and more

From inducting the Apache multi-role attack helicopter to inducting Chinook, the famous cargo and transport chopper, Indian Air Force has modernized its helicopter fleet like never before in the last couple of years. While the crash of Gen Bipin Rawat’s helicopter (Mi-17V5) did raise some questions about the helicopter’s airworthiness, the report of tri-services panel cleared any doubts about the machine.

IAF is known for performing multiple roles using these choppers, including transportation of VVIPs like the Prime Minister of India, performing HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) operations, and transporting troops to uncharted territories. As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, we list out all the Indian Air Force helicopters that are serving the country like an unsung hero for ages.

Mil MI-17 V5

The Mi-17 V5 recently made a lot of headlines after the ill-after twin-turbine transport helicopter crashed in South India, killing Gen Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence. IAF has long been using the chopper to transport VVIPs like Gen Rawat and even Prime Minister of India. The MI-17 V5 is a domesticated version of the Mi-17 family of helicopters made by erstwhile Soviet and now Russian Mil Helicopter Company. The Medium Lift Helicopter is used for VVIP movement, SAR (Search and Rescue Operations) and logistic support.

Boeing Apache AH-64E

India recently inducted the globally renowned attack helicopters to the IAF. Known as the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopter, the AH-64E is made by Boeing Defence and is known for its attack capabilities in modern day warfare. It is also used for missions including reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, and most prominently, as an attack chopper. The speed and thrust of Apache is unmatched globally.

HAL Dhruv ALH

The Dhruv ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) is the India’s most advanced indigenous helicopter being developed and manufactured by HAL. Dhruv has been used for a variety of roles right from SAR, Evac, and RTR operations apart from attack capabilities thanks to an attack variant called Rudra. However, the most prominent and famous among these is Sarang Helicopter Display Team that uses special livery of Peacock in red colour and is world famous acrobatic helicopter team. The helicopter is a twin-engine chopper that can carry 14 passengers with two pilots and has a cruise speed of 250 km/hr.

Boeing Chinook

Apart from Apache, the IAF Air Force also inducted Boeing-made CH-47F (I) better known as Chinook for the heavy heli-lift capability. A total of 15 Chinooks have been ordered and is being used by the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, National Guard and by the armed forces of more than 19 countries. The CH-47 Chinook provides strategic airlift capability and gets advanced cargo-handling capabilities that enhance the aircraft's mission performance and handling characteristics.

Mil Mi-24/25/26/35

Before Apache, Indian Air Force used Mil Mi-24, Mi25 and MI-35, Twin engine turboshaft assault and anti-armor helicopters. Apart from attack capabilities, they are also capable of carrying 8 men assault squad. India has gifted multiple Mi-35 to Afgan Air Force in the past and Mi-25 was the first Attack Helicopter Squadron of IAF raised on 1st Nov 1983, while the Mi-35 was inducted in 1990. There’s also the biggest of the lot Mi-26 heavy-lift helicopter, which is limited only to 3 units now and has a capacity of 70 combat troops or 20,000 kg payload.

HAL Cheetah

Last on our list is the most visible helicopters of all - the Cheetah light helicopter, famous for its all-glass cockpit and distinguished tail. The Cheetah is based on Aérospatiale SA 315B Lama French single-engined helicopter and is made by HAL in India. It is being deployed in the high altitude regions of J&K, HP and Uttrakhand and is the backbone for SAR, Casualty Evacuation and RTR (Route Transport Role) activities. It can carry 3 passengers or 100 kg external sling loads.

Live TV

#mute