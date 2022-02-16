Retired army officer slams Indigo for bumping off his seat under VIP pressure

Indigo airlines recently got slammed online by a retired army man for taking his seats and giving it to a former bureaucrat. In his tweet, the retired army man claimed that he was "bumped off" his paid seat with an explanation that, "group of four elderly passengers, who had walking issues, inadvertently selected emergency row during check-in."

In his tweet, the man explained that he cannot trust the aforementioned explanation for taking his seats. In the words of Major General (retired) Birendra Dhanoa, “Sorry, don’t buy that. They walked off the plane all sprightly. Be honest in your admission of whatever it was you were up to. We aren’t gullible fools. It was at the boarding gate that I was told about the switch, after check-in and bag drop. No attempt was made to info me prior.”

In another tweet, he also said that "Indigo playing fast and loose with seat allocation under VIP pressure. They bumped me off my paid seat because some former bureaucrat and “party” couldn’t be anywhere except row 1."

The officer claims that along with him, some other person has to face a similar situation. His tweet stated, “Another gentleman next to me in the middle of the aircraft confirmed that he too was ‘shifted’ from row 1, which he’d paid for, to accommodate some 'aged' people," he said in another tweet.”

Sorry don’t buy that. They walked off the plane all sprightly. Be honest in your admission of whatever it was you were up to. We aren’t gullible fools. It was at the boarding gate that I was told about the switch, after check in and bag drop. No attempt was made to info me prior. https://t.co/TvBoqAHeig — Birender Dhanoa (@bsdhanoa) February 15, 2022

Later on, the incident came to the attention of the Indigo airlines through his tweet. The airlines responded with an apology for the inconvenience caused, along with the explanation that it was verified that the seat was given to four elderly people. In addition, they also mentioned that his seat charges were refunded to him.

