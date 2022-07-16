NewsAviation
SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco international airport evacuated due to bomb threat; authorities discovers suspicious package

Due to a potential bomb threat, the San Francisco International Airport's international terminal was evacuated on Friday (July 15) night; one person in custody, reports AP. 

  • San Francisco International Airport terminal reported a bomb threat on July 15
  • Hundreds of passengers were forced to evacuate the terminal
  • Authorities found a potentially incendiary device taking one person in custody

UPDATE: San Francisco airport resumes normal operations as police clears the International Terminal. Check-in counters are now open and security screenings have resumed.

The San Francisco International Airport terminal reported a bomb threat on Friday (July 15) night. Airport authorities immediately ordered evacuation, where hundreds of passengers were forced to leave the terminal. Authorities found a potentially incendiary device taking one person in custody. 

The bomb threat was reported around 8:15 pm, where authorities discovered a suspicious package, according to the San Francisco Police Department. “Investigators at the airport deemed the item possibly incendiary. A man was taken into custody but other details were not immediately available. The terminal was evacuated out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

Hundreds of travelers were forced to leave the terminal. The airport announced the evacuation on Twitter at 9:28 pm without providing details about the police activity. The airport's AirTrain and the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains were suspended.

The airport's BART station was closed by 8:42 pm, according to a tweet from the transit agency. Passenger drop-offs and pick-ups were limited to the airport's domestic terminals.

Additional information was not immediately available. A spokesperson for the airport did not immediately return a request for comment.

(With inputs from AP)

