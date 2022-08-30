SpiceJet Delhi-Mumbai flight's tyre bursts while landing, all passengers safe
SpiceJet Delhi-Mumbai flight's tyre bursts while landing, all passengers and cabin crew disembarked safely at Mumbai airport, reports ANI.
A Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight suffered a tyre burst on landing at the Mumbai airport, however, the passengers and cabin crew onboard were reported safe and disembarked normally. The incident took place on a SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The flight SG-8701 took off from Delhi and landed safely on runway 27 in Mumbai.
