Tesla CEO Elon Musk denies rumours of building private airport near Austin, calls it ‘silly’

Elon Musk mentioned that "Tesla is 5 mins from Austin International airport. It would be silly to build another private airport. However, the existing commercial airport needs another runway."

  • There were rumours of Tesla CEO planning to build private airport
  • Elon Musk has denied all such rumours calling it "silly"
  • Austin Executive Airport has over 130,000 square feet of community hangar space

Elon Musk CEO of Tesla and a software billionaire, dismissed the rumours that he will soon be able to construct his own private airport outside of Austin, Texas, saying that it "would be silly." The rumours had been circulated in a number of media outlets. The CEOs of Tesla and SpaceX criticised the plans to build a new private airport on the microblogging website, claiming that the information is false.

"Not true. Tesla is 5 mins from Austin International airport. It would be silly to build another private airport. However, the existing commercial airport needs another runway, as Austin is growing fast!" Musk wrote.

As per the reports, the Austin Executive Airport has over 130,000 square feet of community hangar space and a 6,025-foot runway. Meanwhile, a recent report said the airport will be somewhere east of Austin near Bastrop.

It mentioned that a private airport would be helpful for Musk and his companies, especially since three of them have a presence in Austin. Tesla relocated its global headquarters in Austin, and so did The Boring Company.

The electric car maker recently reported $16.9 billion in revenue for the second quarter, down from $18.8 billion in the first quarter this year. It reported $2.3 billion in second-quarter profit, below its record quarterly profit of $3.3 billion in the first quarter this year.

With inputs from IANS

