Air travel is preferred as it is one of the fastest means of transportation you can use for your journeys across the globe. However, even this fast transportation can, at times, feel like it is taking forever to go from one place to another. Yes! We are talking about the longest non-stop flights. If you feel that even the longest journeys are not enough for you, then you are travelling in the wrong plane. Here we have a list of the longest non-stop flights you can take to challenge yourself. However, be warned the journeys on these flights are from one end to the other and can be significantly exhausting without any breaks.

Longest non-flights across the globe:

Singapore to New York

From Asia to North America, a journey across continents is what you get when you are sitting on Singapore Airlines Flight SQ24. The flight takes travellers on a journey from Singapore to New York’s John F. Kennedy International airport on an Airbus A350-900. This flight is one of the longest on earth and has a span of 15,000 kilometres. The journey between the two places takes around 18 hrs and 40 minutes.

Singapore to Newark

Another one of the longest flights in the world starts from Singapore and is operated by Singapore Airlines. The fight ends in Newark in New Jersey, America, with a scheduled time of 18 hours and 25 minutes. The flight SQ22 is performed by Airbus A350-900s operated by the aforementioned airline to cover this massive route.

Darwin to London

Darwin in Australia is connected with London in the UK via Qantas flight QF9. This magnanimous flight is entrusted to the Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which cover a distance of around 14,000 kilometres to complete the whole journey in 17 hours and 55 minutes. It is to be noted that this flight was originally operated between Perth and London but was shifted to Darwin due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Los Angeles to Singapore

The Los Angeles to Singapore is a slightly shortened non-stop flight compared to Darwin to London flight. However, it is still a long enough flight covering a distance of 14,000 kilometres in more than 17 hours. Again the flight is performed by Singapore Airlines flight SQ35.

New York to Hong Kong

In March, Cathay Pacific said that it intended to change its New York-Hong Kong route, which would result in a lengthier trip than Singapore Airlines Flight SQ24 to JFK. According to the airline, the flight path will travel "slightly under 9,000 nautical miles" (10,357 miles) or 16,668 kilometres in 16 to 17 hours.