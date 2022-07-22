Celebrities often get a backlash from social media for the choices they make. This time reality Star Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are the ones subjected to backlash and being labelled on social media platforms as "climate criminals." The backlash came after the couple posted photos on Instagram showing their private jets. The photo from the well-known model's account said, "you wanna take mine or your?" while the couple stood between two jets at an airport.

The couple's photo also showcases a Rolls Royce in the background parked beside one of the private jets. Moreover, their daughter Stormy Webster is also present in the pictures. Although the picture has already received more than 8 million likes on Instagram but doesn't have the full support of the netizens. As on most matters on the internet, the netizens are divided; some of them are supporting and appreciating the couple, while others are bombarding the criticism.

One of the social media users commented on the post, saying, "Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?"

Also read: Akasa Air to serve global cuisine on flights, check first-in-India gourmet menu HERE

The mockery spread to Twitter, where user @emily murname posted screenshots of a recent flight taken by Jenner's aircraft, recorded by @CelebJets, a bot account that monitors and tweets celebrity private aviation. According to MapQuest's RoutePlanner tool, the flight takes 42 minutes to complete by vehicle between Camarillo, California, and Van Nuys, California. After this post, some of the users went as far as calling the celebrity couple "climate criminals."

This is not the first time Kylie Jenner has been subjected to criticism over her private jet. Previously, she has been criticised for using her jet for very short flights and hence wasting fuel and harming the environment.