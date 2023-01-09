topStoriesenglish
Two passengers create ruckus on Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight after consuming alcohol, arrested

As per initial reports, IndiGo had informed Patna ATC before landing that two passengers who boarded the flight from Delhi were carrying liquor on the plane. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Two passengers were arrested by Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF after they created a ruckus onboard an IndiGo 6E-6383 flight from Delhi to Patna, in an inebriated condition. The arrest was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo's manager, Patna Airport SHO told ANI. The two passengers, identified as Rohit and Nitish were nabbed and handed over to the Patna Airport Police on Sunday night (January 8).

The incident of drunk misbehaviour on a flight comes just two days after the arrest of Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai-based banker who peed on a woman passenger on the Air India international fight and was later arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru.

As per initial reports, IndiGo had informed Patna ATC before landing that two passengers were carrying liquor on the flight. IndiGo filed an official complaint with the concerned authority at Patna airport in Bihar regarding alcohol on board with passengers, after landing, sources to ANI.

The passengers were stopped by the crew members for consuming alcohol and they apologised in writing for the incident. 

With ANI inputs

