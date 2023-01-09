Two passengers create ruckus on Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight after consuming alcohol, arrested

Two passengers were arrested by Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF after they created a ruckus onboard an IndiGo 6E-6383 flight from Delhi to Patna, in an inebriated condition. The arrest was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo's manager, Patna Airport SHO told ANI. The two passengers, identified as Rohit and Nitish were nabbed and handed over to the Patna Airport Police on Sunday night (January 8).

The incident of drunk misbehaviour on a flight comes just two days after the arrest of Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai-based banker who peed on a woman passenger on the Air India international fight and was later arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru.

Bihar | Two pax - Rohit and Nitish - nabbed & handed over to Patna Airport Police last night after they created a ruckus onboard Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight 6E-6383, in an inebriated condition. Case registered at the Police station based on a written complaint by IndiGo's manager. pic.twitter.com/yeOu8tJSBg — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

As per initial reports, IndiGo had informed Patna ATC before landing that two passengers were carrying liquor on the flight. IndiGo filed an official complaint with the concerned authority at Patna airport in Bihar regarding alcohol on board with passengers, after landing, sources to ANI.

The passengers were stopped by the crew members for consuming alcohol and they apologised in writing for the incident.

With ANI inputs