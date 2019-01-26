Saina Nehwal beats He Bingjiao to reach Indonesia Masters final

Saina Nehwal continued her impressive run to enter the finals of the USD 350,000 Indonesia Masters with a hard-fought win over China's He Bingjiao on Saturday.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad, who had reached the finals at the last edition, notched up a come-from-behind 18-21 21-12 21-18 triumph over sixth seed Bingjiao, who had won a bronze medal at the World Championship last year.

Eighth seed Saina will now face either Spain's three-time World Champion and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin or China's Chen Yufei, seeded third.

Saina had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International last year.

The Eight seed player, who had reached the semifinals last week at Malaysia Masters, beat Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-7 21-18 to make it to the last four of women's singles.

Saina enjoyed a good start and soon galloped to a 11-4 lead at the interval. The Indian continued to dominate proceeding after the interval, moving in quick bursts of points to close out the opening game comfortably.

In the second game, Chochuwong ran to 8-4 lead but Saina caught up with her at 12-12 before going ahead and shut the door on her opponent.