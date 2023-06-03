Bengaluru Landlord’s Rs 8 Lakh Investment In Tenant’s Start-Up Shocks Internet

Step into the enigmatic realm of Bengaluru, where the notorious traffic, exorbitant rental car prices, and the stringent criteria set by landlords for tenants never fail to leave you spellbound. But amidst this eccentricity, one landlord has shattered all expectations and taken the internet by storm with an audacious move. This is the extraordinary tale of Pawan Gupta, co-founder of Betterhalf AI, and his unlikely alliance with his landlord-turned-investor.

In a city where the fate of potential tenants hinges on their Class 12 board scores, Gupta stumbled upon an unprecedented turn of events. His landlord, defying all conventions, decided to invest a staggering Rs 8 lakh in Gupta’s start-up — Betterhalf AI — the AI-powered marriage app for singles.

With a hashtag ‘Peak Bengaluru moment,’ Gupta lauded the city as the "Silicon Valley of India."

He wrote, “In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10,000 in my start-up @betterhalfai. I am truly amazed at the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore exhibits. It is known as Silicon Valley of India. #peakbengaluroment.”

Gupta also shared the WhatsApp conversation he had with his landlord.

“I'm investing in you, honestly. All the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights. Dropped the investment. $10K,” read the landlord's text message.

Betterhalf, Gupta’s brainchild, boasts of delivering the world's fastest matching experience, accessible with a mere touch of a button. Powered by a meticulously guarded US patent, this revolutionary technology ensures quicker and more accurate matches than conventional dating apps and matrimonial websites. Promising to be “India’s new age matrimonial app” and the nation’s “first marriage super app,” Betterhalf helps users find their perfect partner “and turn their happily ever after into a reality.”

Twitter users express shock, admiration

Twitter users flooded the comment section with shock and admiration. “Is that actually in $?? That's great funding. Best wishes,” a user wrote, to which Gupta replied, “Yes - that’s correct. Bangalore surprises you.” 10,000 dollars are worth Rs 8.24 lakh.’

One thing is for sure, Gupta’s tweet on his landlord is a hit on social media.