9 pm 9 minutes: Bhojpuri stars Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee, Nirahua and others light diyas to show unity in fight against coronavirus

New Delhi: Like our Bollywood celebrities, stars from the Bhojpuri industry also came out in large numbers to show solidarity towards in fight against the darkness spread by the deadly coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday and light candles and diyas to express unity in the fight against the disease and India cheerfully responded to the call.

Bhojpuri actors such as Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh and others took to their respective Instagram handles to reveal how they lit up their homes. Along with their posts, these stars also shared inspiring messages.

Here’s a sneak peek:

Celebrities have been constantly spreading messages against the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill. In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 4,067 on Monday morning and the death toll reached 109. India is under complete lockdown till April 14 as a preventive measure against to contain the disease.