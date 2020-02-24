Aamrapali Dubey's latest Bhojpuri Holi 2020 song 'Holiya Me Lage Badi Dar' sets YouTube on fire - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Aamrapali Dubey has once again cut a festive single ahead of Holi this year in which she features. The top actress-singer has often released her singles and albums at the time of big festive celebrations. The song titled 'Holiya Me Lage Badi Dar' has opened to a warm response on YouTube. She, however, only features in the song and has not sung it.

Aamrapali shared a post on Instagram sharing the song details with fans.

The song 'Holiya Me Lage Badi Dar' features Aamrapali in the lead. Dressed in traditional white lehenga-choli and colourful pink Bandhni dupatta, the actress looks beautiful. Watch the song here:

'Holiya Me Lage Badi Dar' has been sung by Khushboo Jain. It has been presented by Avigna and music is composed by Azad Singh.

The lyrics are penned by Pawan Pandey.

This year Holi will be celebrated on March 10, 2020.