Actor, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari blessed with a baby girl, check first pic here

Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari was blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday (December 30). The BJP MP shared the happy news with his fans on social media.

Tiwari took to Twitter to post a photo in which he can be seen holding the newborn in his arms. This is Tiwari's second girl child as the former Delhi BJP president has been blessed with a daughter from his previous marriage. Tiwari announced the good news on December 30 and since then people have been congratulating him.



While sharing the first photo with his new bundle of joy, Manoj Tiwari wrote, "मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी... I am blessed with a baby girl... जय जगदंबे..."

मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी... I am blessed with a baby girl... जय जगदंबे.. pic.twitter.com/JYarVvRf4X — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 30, 2020

Meanwhile, on the political front, Manoj Tiwari was currently in the news for launching a direct attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal regarding three new farm laws. Tiwari asked CM Kejriwal to visit his residence so that he can 'clear' his doubts on the farm laws and how these laws will benefit the ordinary farmers of the country.

Manoj had tweeted, "CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji we are waiting to hear from you for 3 days... can you please do some positive politics for the benefit of farmers? Let’s discuss the pointwise farm act in front of the media so that you don’t spread the fake narrative further. Share a convenient time and venue for the same."

On the movie front, Manoj Tiwari was last seen in the Bhojpuri film titled Devra Bhail Deewana in 2014. He also participated in popular reality show Bigg Boss season four in 2010.