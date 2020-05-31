Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa turns water baby, breaks the internet with pic in white bikini

New Delhi: Yet again, Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa has surprised her fans with a stunning photo of herself. It’s an old picture from the pre-lockdown days when Monalisa used to enjoy her time in the pool. The post features the actress sitting near a swimming pool donning a white floral bikini. She has been pictured from the back. Monalisa exudes oomph in the photo which has now broken the internet and has made her fans go gaga over her look.

She captioned the picture with an inspiring quote, “Life Is Better When You Cry A Little, Laugh A Lot, And Are Thankful For Everything You’ve Got.”

There’s never a dull day on Monalisa’s Instagram timeline. She treats her Instafam daily to some fabulous pictures of herself and the posts go crazy viral. Even during the lockdown, the Bhojpuri siren is keeping her fans entertained by her throwback photos and TikTok videos.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.