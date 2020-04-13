हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee picks up a new hobby during quarantine break

Rani has been spending the quarantine break by working out, spending time with family and herself.

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee picks up a new hobby during quarantine break
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranichatterjeeofficial

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee has found out a new way to avoid boredom amid the coronavirus lockdown, due to which people in India are staying indoors. Hence, to utilise time in every possible manner, Rani seems to have developed a new hobby, a glimpse of which she posted on Instagram recently. She picked up a guitar and matched the tunes to her singing skills. In the video posted by Rani, she can be seen playing the guitar and singing ‘Main Tainu Samjhawa Ji’ from ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. In the post, she has explained to her fans that she doesn’t know how to play guitar and neither is she is a singer, but she did it to spend time.

Watch Rani sing here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #stayhome #qurantinelife #staywithfamily #lovelife #instagood #instafamily #facebook #family #takecare

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Meanwhile, she has also treated us to her version of the 'Muskurayega India', which was released last week in a bid to give hope to Indians during the coronavirus crisis. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

shoot and edited by @sammy.0291

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani has been spending the quarantine break by working out, spending time with family and herself.

Rani Chatterjee is a big name in the Bhojpuri industry. She is one of the A-listers of the industry and has worked with some top stars, film producers and directors.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham', her upcoming project.

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsrani chatterjee instagram pics
Next
Story

Monalisa’s goofy expressions in latest pics give a perfect weekend feel!
Corona Meter
  • 9152Confirmed
  • 857Discharged
  • 308Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M9S

PM Modi likely to announce extending the lockdown today, so how will the new India of Lockdown 2.0?