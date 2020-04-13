Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee picks up a new hobby during quarantine break

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee has found out a new way to avoid boredom amid the coronavirus lockdown, due to which people in India are staying indoors. Hence, to utilise time in every possible manner, Rani seems to have developed a new hobby, a glimpse of which she posted on Instagram recently. She picked up a guitar and matched the tunes to her singing skills. In the video posted by Rani, she can be seen playing the guitar and singing ‘Main Tainu Samjhawa Ji’ from ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. In the post, she has explained to her fans that she doesn’t know how to play guitar and neither is she is a singer, but she did it to spend time.

Watch Rani sing here:

Meanwhile, she has also treated us to her version of the 'Muskurayega India', which was released last week in a bid to give hope to Indians during the coronavirus crisis. Take a look:

Rani has been spending the quarantine break by working out, spending time with family and herself.

Rani Chatterjee is a big name in the Bhojpuri industry. She is one of the A-listers of the industry and has worked with some top stars, film producers and directors.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham', her upcoming project.