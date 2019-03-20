Bhojpuri Holi songs 2019: These desi tracks will pep-up your party playlist

New Delhi: The nation is gripped is the festive fervour of Holi! This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 21 and the party has already begun. On Holi, people play with colours and enjoy the delicious food as well. But what's Holi without grooving to foot-tapping songs?

Besides blockbuster Bollywood songs, you can also jazz up your playlist by adding some desi Bhojpuri songs. Dance to the peppy Bhojpuri songs and smear some gulal!

Kukura Chahet Dela by Khesari Lal Yadav

Sakhi Ke Marda Udawlas Garda by Akshara Singh

Rajneeti Mein Rangail by Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey

Bhatar Gaile Dilli by Khesari Lal Yadav

Check out the superhit 2018 Holi playlist as well:

Holi Mein GST Jor Ke by Nirahua

Saheli Ke Holi by Nirahua & Aamrapali, Pawan Singh & Akshara

Bhai Sange Bhagal by Pawan Singh

Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad by Khesari Lal Yadav

Jab se Chadhal Ba Phagunwa by Pawan Singh

Babuaan Ke Jaan by Pawan Singh

Tarase Holi Me Gujariya by Manoj Tiwari

Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival begins on the evening of Purnima—the full moon day as per the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar's month of Phalgun. A day before rang wali Holi, Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi is organised where a bonfire is held and people pray to the almighty for blessings. Read more: Holi 2019: Holika Dahan timings, puja muhurat, vidhi and date

Here's wishing our readers a happy and safe Holi!