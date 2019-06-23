Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh paints Instagram pink, poses in a beautiful sari - Check out

New Delhi: Anjana Singh, the sizzling beauty of Bhojpuri industry, wished her Instafam a very happy Sunday by sharing a beautiful picture of herself in a pink sari and added a motivating quote to the post.

"Good morning. How people treat you is their karma, how you react is yours. Happy Sunday," read her caption. In the photo, Anjana flaunts her million-dollar smile. She paired her pink sari with a black blouse with plunging neckline, bangles and a pair of dangling earrings.

Anjana, who is an avid social media user, keeps her fans posted with posts from her outings, shoots and other events. She enjoys a fan base of over 36,000 followers and her posts often go viral.

For the recent one, her fans have written "so beautiful" and "sweet" in the comment thread.

Here's how Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana wished everyone a happy Sunday. Check out!

Anjana, 28, is one of the top-rated stars of the Bhojpuri industry and has worked with some of the A-listers in her illustrious career. She predominantly works in Bhojpuri films and TV shows. The actress has delivered some power-packed performances in her films.

On the work front, she will be next seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti'. Besides this, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined-up for release this year.

'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' stars Anjana opposite Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua while in 'Chor Machaye Shor', she will share screen space with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee.