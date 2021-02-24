Bhojpuri powers stars Pawan Singh and Ravi Kishan to share screen space in mega-budget 'Mera Bharat Mahan'

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has completed the first schedule shooting of his upcoming mega-budget film 'Mera Bharat Mahan'. The film has been shot at various locations of Jaunpur and Lucknow.

Made under the banner of V Pranjal Films Creations Private Limited, the film 'Mera Bharat Mahan' has been produced by Satyajit Rai and Bipul Rai. It has been directed by Devendra Tiwari.

Bhojpuri veteran actor turned politician Ravi Kishan will also be seen in the film along with Pawan Singh in this mega-budget entertainer.

Filmmaker Devendra Tiwari said, "Pawan Singh is lucky for me. This is our second film together and it will be a great one too. Earlier, we worked in 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' which was a huge success at the Box Office."

"Mera Bharat Mahan is a mega-budget entertainer with many songs and dance sequences. Filled with National Pride, this film will definitely be a superhit," feels the director.

The film features three Bhojpuri leading ladies including Anjana Singh, Mani Bhattacharya and Garima Parihar.

Pawan Singh added, "This film is close to my heart as it has a very different theme and content." Top actor Ravi Kishan added, "this film will be liked by people across all age-groups, and has been made on a larger scale.

Mera Bharat Mahan features Avkash Yadav, Sanjeev Sidharth, Kamla Kishan, Santosh Pahalwan, Dhama Varma, Sanjay Verma, Anoop Lota, Sanjeev Mishra, Jyoti Kalash and others.

The film brings two huge Bhojpuri stars together on the big screens after a long time.