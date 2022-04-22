New Delhi: Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj who is known for her songs such as Laika Pahilka Ha, Neeli Neeli Akhiyan recently made headlines after a controversial video allegedly featuring her went viral on the internet. The video, although not authenticated, reportedly features her in a compromising position with her alleged boyfriend Vijay Chauhan whilst she was partially nude.

The video has gone viral on the internet and netizens have been trying to figure out if it was really her in the video. Owing to the controversial nature of the video, Shilpi responded to the buzz as well on social media through a live video. She was seen crying and making an appeal to netizens to stop sharing the video.

In an emotional state, she asked her fans if she doesn't have the right to be happy as a daughter, sister of someone and appealed to fans to let her find peace amid this controversy.

For the unversed, Shilpi made her singing career debut in 2017 with the Bhojpuri song 'Bhukur Bhukur Light Barab Karejau'. She is known for her songs such as Du Hajara Leke Aaja Stage Pa, Apni To Jaise Taise, Laika Pahilka Ha, and Neeli Neeli Akhiyan.