Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua appeals to download Aarogya Setu app to fight coronavirus

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav also known as Nirahua recently shared a PSA for the Aarogya Setu app. The video featured Nirahua in dual roles, first as a bodyguard and the second role shows the actor as himself. The video posted on social media begins on Nirahua, who is all set to go outside his home to help the needy and in the background, someone asks him to stop. The person introduces him as his bodyguard.

"Sir, I am your new bodyguard, Setu." Setu then asks Nirahua to take him along with him as he can guard him against coronavirus. "How?" asks the actor. Setu replies: "I can tell you in advance if any coronavirus positive person is around you."

At the end of the video, Nirahua appeals to people to download the Aarogya Setup app and says "Setu is my bodyguard from coronavirus and yours too."

The Aarogya Setu app was launched last month. It alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for the deadly virus. The government has urged people across the country to download the app.

The coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. In India, as of Tuesday evening, the number of coronavirus cases stands at 46,711 while 1,583 people have died due to the infection. The lockdown has been extended for the third time. The lockdown 3.0 will be in place from May 4 till May 17.