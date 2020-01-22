हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Poonam Dubey

Bhojpuri star Poonam Dubey makes singing debut, earns praises

According to a report , Poonam's song is titled 'Social Media Par Rang Khelogi' and its audio has already been released on YouTube. This step of Poonam has made her fans really happy as they can now enjoy her acting and also listen to her songs.

Bhojpuri star Poonam Dubey makes singing debut, earns praises
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@poonamdubeyofficial

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Poonam Dubey, who has made a strong fan base through her acting skills, is all set to make a name for herself in the music world. She recently debuted as a singer and is earning praises for her melodious voice. 

According to a report published in bhojpurixp.com, Poonam's song is titled 'Social Media Par Rang Khelogi' and its audio has already been released on YouTube. This step of Poonam has made her fans really happy as they can now enjoy her acting and also listen to her songs. 

The song has been released on YouTube by Rakesh Mishra Entertainment channel. Apart from Poonam, Rakesh Mishra has also given his voice to the song. 

Of her debut song, Poonam said that she signed up for it without much planning but it feels great that she is being praised for her voice. She also thanked her fans for making her debut project in the music world a success. 

Poonam Dubey has worked in several hit films like 'Chana Jor Garam', 'Hum Hai Lootere', 'Mohabbat', 'Rangdari Tax', 'Bahurani', 'Hum Hai Jodi No 1', 'Hamar Farz' and 'Baba Rangeela'. She has worked with many renowned actors in the Bhojpuri film industry including Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Khesarilal Yadav. 

